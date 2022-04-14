SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, announces the following school vacation week programs. Advance registration is required. Visit the events calendar at asri.org/calendar to register.
• “Leo the Lightning Bug” and Glow-in-the-Dark Firefly Craft: Tuesday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Open to ages 3 and up.
• Life Under a Log: A Hunt for Mini-beasts: Tuesday, April 19, 2-3:30 p.m.
Come romp through the woods and learn about what animals make their homes under the logs and rocks and bark.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Open to ages 4 and up.
• Audubon Mythbusters – The Truth is Better than Fiction: Virtual program offered on Tuesday, April 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Join an evening of humor, anecdotes, and truth. If you have questions about nature, this is a perfect time to get answers from experienced naturalists. Participants will be sent the Zoom link in advance.
Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages 7 and up.
• Make and Take – Birdfeeders: Wednesday, April 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Invite your local feathered friends to dinner by making a couple of simple bird feeders to take home. All materials will be provided. Dress for mess. Note for those with allergies, birdseed used may contain peanut or tree nut pieces.
Fee: $8/member child; $10/non-member child. Open to ages: 5 and up.
• Raptor Encounter with Audubon: Wednesday, April 20, 2-3:30 p.m.
Join Audubon for a live raptor meet and greet with an owl and a hawk.
Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages 5 and up.
• Mysterious Sounds of the Night: Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Learn about nocturnal animal sounds. Start with a fun, interactive quiz on nocturnal animals, and then take a stroll around the refuge to listen and look for critters.
Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Open to ages: 10 and up.
• Toad-ally Awesome!: Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m.-noon. Hear a toad story, make a hop-toad craft, and meet a live tree frog and giant marine toad.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Open to ages: 5 and up.
• Playing with Plants: Thursday, April 21, 2-3:30 p.m.
Learn the ins and outs of plants and discover where our food comes from. Make “seed bombs,” plant a baggie garden, and dissect some fruits, veggies, nuts, and flowers. All materials provided.
Fee: $8/member child; $10/non-member child. Open to ages 7 and up.
• Pond Exploration: Friday, April 22; 11-12:30 p.m.
Using nets and magnifiers, check out pond plants and animals that often elude the naked eye. This program is designed for adults and children alike.
Fee: $10/member adult/child pair; $5 each additional member; $14/non-member adult/child pair; $7 each additional non-member. Open to ages 5 and up.
• Nature Photo Scavenger Hunt: Friday, April 22, 2-3:30 p.m.
Bring your smartphone or a digital camera with a view screen for photos.
Fee: $10/member team (max 5 people); $14/non-member team (max 5 people). Open to ages 5 and up.
