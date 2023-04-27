SMITHFIELD – May brings a variety of colorful songbirds called neotropical migrants to our area. These beautiful birds include warblers, tanagers, vireos and others that visit Rhode Island in the summer and head back south for the winter, according to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
Rhode Island is not only home to many warblers, but the Ocean State also serves as a stopover for several species that are making their way to northern forests. Each year, approximately 25 species can be regularly spotted, but that number rises if you are lucky enough to observe uncommon or rare species. The greatest diversity of warblers usually peaks around mid-May.
Audubon encourages all Rhode Islanders to get out and discover the joy of birding by offering free birding walks throughout the month of May. Most of the Audubon May Bird Walks are geared for ages teen to adult, but Saturday family programs are also offered. Audubon stresses that novice birders are welcome. Programs are free, but advance registration is required. Register through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar.
The schedule is as follows:
• Sundays: Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, Mass., May 7, 14, 21, 28, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
• Mondays: Maxwell Mays Wildlife Refuge, 2082 Victory Highway, Coventry, May 15; 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Parker Woodland Wildlife Refuge, Maple Valley Road, Coventry, May 8, 22; 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• Tuesdays: Fort Nature Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, North Smithfield, May 9, 16, 23, 30; 8-9 a.m.
• Wednesdays: Locations determined weekly. Registered participants will be sent details, May 10, 17, 24, 31; 9-11 a.m.
• Thursdays: Marion Eppley Wildlife Refuge, Dugway Bridge Road, West Kingston, May 4, 11, 18, 25; 8-11 a.m.; Touisset March Wildlife Refuge, Touisset Road, Warren, May 4, 18; 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Emilie Ruecker Wildlife Refuge, Seapowet Road, Tiverton, May 11, 25; 9:30-11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.