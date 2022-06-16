SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host the program Bats at Eppley on Friday, June 24, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., at Audubon Marion Eppley Wildlife Refuge, Dugway Bridge Road, West Kingston.
Begin indoors with a presentation on bats, then venture outside in search of the plentiful resident bats at Eppley. Bring a flashlight and insect repellent, and dress for a cool night.
Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages teen through adult. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
