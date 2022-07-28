SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will present the program “Cavity Nesters and How to Attract Them” on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road.
From the cheery woodpecker to the invaluable honeybee, there are countless animals that take advantage of natural cavities in trees. Learn about many of the native cavity nesters and find out what you can do to encourage these wild creatures. Nesting boxes and plans will be on hand to examine for those who may wish to construct their own.
