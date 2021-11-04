SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will present the program Let's Take a Walk! Hibernation on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Hike the trails at Powder Mill Ledges look for signs of animals that may be preparing to hibernate or have migrated and left evidence of summer living.
Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 2 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org .
