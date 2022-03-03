SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will host a Late Winter Birding event on Saturday, March 5, from 9 to 11 a.m.
March is the peak month for our year-round resident birds to sing, call, establish territory, and look for mates. Learn to recognize calls and songs of local species. Novice birders are welcome. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars.
Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages 12 and up. Register online through the events calendar at www.asri.org/calendar .
