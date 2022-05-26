SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson St.
The event will feature local vendors selling a variety of nature and wildlife related wares, including jewelry, children's items, decorative accents, bird houses, locally made treats and more. Admission is free.
