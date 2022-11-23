NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold an Owl Prowl at Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m.

An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as we walk through the forest. There’s no guarantee visitors will see an owl, but participants will learn a lot during this night hike.

