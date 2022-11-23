Audubon will host Owl Prowl in North Smithfield Nov. 30 Nov 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold an Owl Prowl at Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m.An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as we walk through the forest. There’s no guarantee visitors will see an owl, but participants will learn a lot during this night hike.Advance registration is required. The hike will be canceled in the event of inclement weather or icy trails.The fee is $10/member; $14/non-member. Open to ages 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prowl Audubon Society Of Rhode Island Owl Tourism Smithfield Visitor Participant Guarantee × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Mendon Road bridge set to be replaced, Diamond Hill after that Cumberland students ranked nationally in orchestra, choir 'Slatersville Hat Girl's' code finally solved Woman who recorded her molestation of a toddler gets 15 years in prison Newly elected councilors ready to work, Gendron says he's happy to help during transition Latest News Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far NS Elementary's Salvatore honored as Assistant Principal of the Year Pendergast remains on School Committee after recount Local woman helps save infant at Walmart Council winners say they'll put past behind them; Baldelli-Hunt still waiting on info Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Ban on left turns off Greenville Avenue 'a disaster' so far NS Elementary's Salvatore honored as Assistant Principal of the Year Local woman helps save infant at Walmart Council winners say they'll put past behind them; Baldelli-Hunt still waiting on info Sand Trace approved, but dispute over payments Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI Nov 10, 2022
