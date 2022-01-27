SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will hold the program Let’s Take a Walk! I’ve Got a Rock on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Nurture your child’s curiosity about geology through play with rocks. Children will examine rocks from private collections and then go outside on a rock scavenger hunt.
The fee is $5/member child; $7/non-member child. No charge for accompanying adults. Open to ages: 3 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.