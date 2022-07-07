WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – Join Blackstone Heritage Corridor’s volunteer Bikeway Ambassadors on guided bike rides this summer to explore different sections of the Blackstone River Bikeway. Bring your own bike, helmet, and water. Rides depart at 6:30 p.m. and return by 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 13: Meet at the Blackstone River Valley Heritage Center at 3 Paul Clancy Way, Worcester, Mass. Pedal along the Blackstone River Bikeway for 2.5 miles, where it ends in Millbury, Mass., and bike over to Christopher’s Homemade Ice Cream for a refreshing summer treat. Bring your own cash or credit. The approximate round-trip distance is five miles.
• Wednesday, July 27: Meet at the Capt. Wilbur Kelly House Museum at Blackstone River State Park, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, for a guided bike ride along the Blackstone River Bikeway and Canal Towpath and ride south to Lonsdale and back. The approximate round-trip distance is seven miles.
• Wednesday, Aug. 10: Meet at the Blackstone River Greenway, 85 Canal St., Blackstone, for a guided bike ride along the Blackstone River Greenway to Uxbridge, Mass., and back. The round-trip distance is just over seven miles.
• Wednesday, Aug. 24: Meet at the Lonsdale Drive-In parking lot, 110 John St., Lincoln, for a guided bike ride to Old Slater Mill in Pawtucket. Much of this ride will be off the bikeway and on the street. The approximate round-trip distance is five miles.
To learn more about the Blackstone Heritage Corridor Bikeway Ambassadors, visit BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org. To learn more about the Volunteers-In-Parks program, contact Molly Cardoza, Director of Volunteer and Community Engagement, at mcardoza@blackstoneheritagecorridor.org or call 508-234-4242.
