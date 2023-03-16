WORCESTER, Mass. – The Blackstone River Coalition is seeking volunteers to assist with its 20th year of water quality monitoring of 17 sites in the Rhode Island section of the watershed.
Volunteer as a regular site monitor assigned to a particular site or serve as a floater to cover sites on an “as needed” basis.
Fieldwork not your thing? Volunteer in the water-testing lab which operates out of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone’s Environmental Education Center at 100 New River Road, Lincoln.
The BRC trains community scientists to participate in the coalition’s watershed-wide water quality monitoring program. The goal of this long-running program is to gather information about the current status of, and long term changes in, the health of the Blackstone River watershed. This information helps local policymakers, state officials, and concerned community members make the Blackstone River cleaner for people and for wildlife, states a news release.
More than 90 volunteers work with the BRC to sample 75 sites throughout the watershed from Worcester to Pawtucket. Sites are sampled on the second Saturday of each month from April through November. Field monitors and floaters are trained in a one-hour session to test for dissolved oxygen at the site, record physical and aesthetic parameters, and collect a water sample that they drop off at the lab between 9 a.m. and noon on the Saturday of testing.
Lab volunteers, who help test these samples for nutrients, conductivity, and turbidity, do not need to commit to helping each month and can be trained the first time they assist.
The Massachusetts section of the watershed has two sampling teams. The Headwaters Team samples waterways from Worcester to Grafton and runs its lab out of Mass Audubon’s Broad Meadow Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Worcester, MA. The Mid-reach Team samples waterways from Upton to Blackstone and runs its lab out of Tri-River Family Health Center in Uxbridge, Mass. The Headwaters Team and the Mid-reach Team is also currently seeking volunteers.
To volunteer as a field monitor, floater, or lab assistant, contact Heather Parry, coordinator, BRC Volunteer WQM Program at 508-579-9188 or heatherparry.wqm@gmail.com.
