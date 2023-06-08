CENTRAL FALLS – Making its debut in the summer of 1993 as part of the bicentennial celebration of the American Industrial Revolution, the Explorer is the only vessel designed to travel along segments of the Blackstone River system, and has become a prominent icon throughout the Blackstone River Valley, states a news release.
To celebrate 30 years of youth environmental education and river tours aboard the Explorer, the Blackstone Tourism Council announces its season of trips at Central Falls Landing. Beyond the guided tours on Sunday afternoons, a special guest speaker series with environmental experts from around the state has been curated to highlight various facets of the history and ecology of Rhode Island’s Blackstone Valley. The schedule is as follows:
• June 11: Donna Kaehler, Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful: “Recycling Made Easy.”
• June 18: Julia Kaplin, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council: “Medicinal Properties and Ethnobotanical Uses of Invasive and Native Plants.”
• June 25: Greg Gerritt, environmental activist and naturalist: “Wildlife Along the River.”
• July 9: Dan Bisaccio, Brown University (retired): “Natural History of the Blackstone River Watershed.”
• July 16: Julia Kaplin, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council: “Medicinal Properties and Ethnobotanical Uses of Invasive and Native Plants.”
• July 23: Amanda Peavey, Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council: “The Ins and Outs of a Brook Trout.”
• Aug. 6: Julia Kaplin, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council: “Medicinal Properties and Ethnobotanical Uses of Invasive and Native Plants.”
• Aug. 13: Sarah Davis, Ph.D. student at URI: “Microplastics in the Blackstone and Narragansett Bay.”
• Aug. 27: Jacob Gorke, Woonasquatucket River Greenway: “An Introduction to Fish of Providence Watersheds.”
•Aug. 20: Lauren Parmelee, Audubon Society of Rhode Island: “Birds of the Blackstone.”
• Sept. 10: Alyssa Richard, Mystic Aquarium: “Watersheds, From River to Sea.”
• Oct. 22: Katherine Burns, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management: “Pollinators.”
Sunday’s Nature & Heritage Tours depart though Oct. 29 at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m.
The Saturday evening cruises aboard the Explorer return this year as well. In partnership with neighboring Shark’s Peruvian Cuisine, its a nice opportunity to grab a drink and take a calm and scenic, unguided ride up the Blackstone River to enjoy a nice summer evening on the water, the news release state.
Saturday evening cruises depart May 27 — August 26 at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m.
One exception to the Saturday schedule will occur as Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is hosting a National Rivers Day Celebration on June 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Central Falls Landing. This special day will include informational booths with participation from 15-Minute Field Trips, R.I. Resource Recovery, Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful, R.I. DEM, Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, and Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council; plus free 20-minute trips on the Explorer, and Blackstone River Glass will be hosting an open house at their center just across the river at 30 Meeting St., Cumberland.
All Explorer trips depart from Central Falls Landing, 15 Madeira Ave. As trips do fill up, it is highly recommended to purchase your tickets online at rivertourblackstone.com. Kayak and canoe rentals are also available as a way to get out and paddle the river way.
