CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish traditional music featuring Téada on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. Admission is $30 in advance, $35 on the day of the show. For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
A traditional band from Ireland with a worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Israel and Australia. Founded by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, Téada first came together in 2001 driven by a fascination for the timeless, expressive force of music inherited from previous generations of musicians, according to event organizers. Irish Music Magazine describes the band as “at the cutting edge of the next generation of Irish musicians … with a fierce familiarity with the old ways.” Mac Diarmada will be joined by three Irish musicians on this U.S. tour – Paul Finn on accordion, Damien Stenson on flute, and Seán Mc Elwain on guitar.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre through April 3. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.