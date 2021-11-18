CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Scottish fiddle and cello masters Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on Friday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. Admission is $27 in advance, $32 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland’s premier fiddle ambassador, and Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music, according to event organizers.
Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, with a long list of awards, radio and television credits, on top movie soundtracks including “Last of the Mohicans,” “Titanic,” and more. In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, has performed and recorded with a who’s who of the fiddle world including Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, Solas, Altan, Liz Carroll, and Hanneke Cassel.
