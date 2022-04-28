CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with House of Hamill on Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show.
According to event organizers, House of Hamill owes its existence – almost entirely – to a series of canceled flights. Rose Baldino’s band Burning Bridget Cleary was scheduled to perform, but inclement weather prevented two bandmates from flying. Desperate to salvage the showcase, Rose approached Brian Buchanan, who she knew fronted Canadian Celtic rock band Enter the Haggis. She thrust a guitar into Brian’s hands, pulled him onstage, and the two just clicked.
Four years and hundreds of shows later, the duo was booked to play a closing slot at a Colorado festival, so they hired a bass player and drummer to fill out their sound. By the oddest of coincidences, their hired bandmates’ flights were canceled the day of the show. A frantic Facebook post introduced Brian and Rose to local musician Caroline Browning, who joined them on bass for the weekend. Once again, the chemistry was undeniable, and House of Hamill became a trio. They are now a fixture on festival stages across the U.S. and their version of “Pound a Week Rise” rose to no. 1 on the U.S. Folk DJ charts.
Their latest release, “Folk Hero,” captures the frenetic energy of the live show, featuring a collection of original instrumentals, re-imagined folk ballads, and new songs that showcase the trio’s versatility.
For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
