Irish music at BRT
Buy Now

Harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman will present an afternoon of Irish music at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, on Saturday, March 25, in a 3 p.m.

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass, and baroque featuring harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman on Saturday, March 25, in a 3 p.m.

Ní Chathasaigh is “the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination,” according to “The Rough Guide to Irish Music.” She was the 2001 recipient of Irish music’s prestigious award – the Gradam Ceoil TG4 for Traditional Musician of the Year – a national recognition of her pioneering work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.