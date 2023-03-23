CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening of Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass, and baroque featuring harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman on Saturday, March 25, in a 3 p.m.
Ní Chathasaigh is “the great innovator of modern Irish harping, a player of outstanding technique and imagination,” according to “The Rough Guide to Irish Music.” She was the 2001 recipient of Irish music’s prestigious award – the Gradam Ceoil TG4 for Traditional Musician of the Year – a national recognition of her pioneering work.
Newman is “one of the UK’s greatest musicians,” according to BBC Radio 2, and one of the top guitarists in the world, according to event organizers. He has toured and recorded with many luminaries of the folk and jazz worlds, among them Boys of the Lough, Aly Bain, and Stéphane Grappelli. “Breaking Bach,” Newman’s solo album of his arrangements for steel-strung flatpicked guitar of sonatas and partitas written by J.S. Bach for solo instruments, was released in 2021. Newman was named Male Musician of the Year in the 2019 Live Ireland Awards. Ní Chathasaigh was named Female Musician of the Year in the Live Ireland Music Awards 2016.
Audiences can expect a blend of traditional Irish music, hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque, with new compositions by both musicians.
Admission is $18 in advance, and $22 on the day of the show. For reservations, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.