CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre will present its 11th annual Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park, Route 114, on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, June 18. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children, and free for children under 5.

The festival will feature four entertainment stages and more than 30 food and craft vendors. Performing will be the Atwater–Donnelly Trio, Cantrip, Kevin Crawford, Cillian Vallely, Colin Farrell and Alan Murray, Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles, Eastern Medicine Singers, Genticorum, Grosse Isle, Hildaland, Turas, and The Vox Hunters. There will also be a dedicated stage for Irish step dance featuring Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, a tribute to fiddler Jimmy Devine, and an Irish session area led by Bob Drouin. Last year saw more than 1,400 patrons attend.

