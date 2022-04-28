CUMBERLAND – After a two-year delay due to COVID-19, Blackstone River Theatre will finally present its 10th annual Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park, Route 114, on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children, and free for children under 5. The 2019 festival saw more than 1,300 patrons attend. The rain date is Sunday, June 19.
The festival will feature four entertainment stages and more than 30 craft and food vendors. Performing will be the Atwater-Donnelly Trio, The Mari Black Band, John Doyle and Mick McAuley, NEA Fellow Kevin Doyle, Eastern Medicine Singers, Genticorum, The Winifred Horan Band, RUNA, Torrin Ryan, The Vox Hunters, Windborne, and A Tribute to Jimmy Devine. There will be a stage dedicated to Irish step dance featuring Tir Na Nog Irish Dance, an Irish session led by Bob Drouin, and children’s activities.
Also returning will be the after-festival Music Session on Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland. This limited ticket event features all the festival performers playing in a casual setting with complimentary food and a cash bar. Tickets are $25.
The festival is still seeking craft/artisan vendors, food trucks, sponsors, and volunteers. For more information, call the theater at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.
