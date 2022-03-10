PAWTUCKET – The staff at Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park will present “Parked at Home,” a series of virtual talks, beginning Thursday, March 10 and running Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 14.
All programs are free and presented in partnership with Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor. To register, visit the National Historical Park’s website at www.nps.gov/blrv. For more information, contact Park Ranger Allison Horrocks at Allison_Horrocks@NPS.gov.
Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park is made up of six different sites in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. All of these sites, from Slater Mill in Pawtucket, to the Little Red Shop in Hopedale, Mass., have a unique story. Through this series of virtual talks, local National Park Service staff will pair up with other rangers at six other National Park Service units to explore unexpected connections.
The schedule is:
• March 10: “Community,” featuring Pullman National Memorial. The first talk is about communities: how they are made, what makes them thrive, and what happens when they fall apart. Both Slatersville, and Pullman, Ill., have been seen as model communities and as sites of great conflict.
• March 17: “Construction,” featuring: Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The second event in this series takes us from the Blackstone Canal all the way to Ohio. Together with folks from the Cuyahoga Valley, viewers will explore the lives of people who built the infrastructure that made America’s age of industry. We will also consider how historic canalways give us space to recharge for the future.
• March 24: “Family,” featuring the Wright Brothers National Memorial. From the Whitins in Northbridge, Mass., to the Wrights in Kitty Hawk, N.C., family businesses and ventures can be full of tension and triumph.
• March 31: “Equality,” featuring Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument. Before Hopedale, Mass., was a factory town, it was a commune founded on utopian ideals — and women’s equality. During this talk, we’ll take a long look at the fight for women’s suffrage and other battles for equity in society with a ranger from the nation’s capital.
• April 7: “Space,” featuring Canaveral National Seashore. Did you know that workers in Ashton, R.I., made materials that allowed humans to go into space? Soar beyond earth’s atmosphere during this talk with the people who manage the land for Kennedy Space Center.
• April 14: “Cotton,” featuring Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve. During the final discussion in this series, viewers will learn from experts in Florida about cotton cultivation and the system of plantation slavery. Viewers will learn the connection of the labor system at Slater Mill in Pawtucket to the global web of enslaved labor.
