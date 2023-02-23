PAWTUCKET – Learn about your local national park and six other unique National Park Service sites this winter through the “Parked at Home” virtual series.
Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park is made up of six different sites in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Parked at Home” programs offer local residents a chance to learn about these communities, and places far beyond New England.
Each discussion will last approximately one hour. The “Parked at Home” series begins on Thursday, March 2, and runs on consecutive Thursday nights through April 13, at 7 p.m.
In addition to deep dives on Blackstone Valley topics, “Parked at Home” sessions bring in National Park Service staff working in other regions of the country. This year, staff from Blackstone River Valley NHP will talk to historian Megan Kate Nelson for the opening program. Then, they will partner with rangers at the following sites: Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration, Eisenhower National Historic Site, Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, New Orleans Jazz National Historical Park.
Presented in partnership with Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor. This series is free and open to all. To register, visit the National Historical Park’s website at www.nps.gov/blrv. For more information, contact Park Ranger Allison Horrocks at Allison_Horrocks@NPS.gov.
