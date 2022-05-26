WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – The Blackstone Valley Paddle Club is celebrating its 22nd season. This all-volunteer program will lead guided paddles throughout the Blackstone River Valley on Tuesday evenings from through Aug. 30.
Participants must bring their own canoe or kayak and life jacket. All paddles are on Tuesdays. Meet at 6 p.m. for a 6:15 p.m. launch, except the Aug. 23 and 30 paddles, which meet at 5:45 p.m. for a 6 p.m. launch. Find all paddle details and addresses at https://ricka.org/BVcalendar.html.
To participate in the Blackstone Paddler's events, an R.I. Canoe and Kayak Association membership fee of $15 is required, as is a $10 membership fee for the Blackstone Valley Paddle Club. These fees provide a family membership and are good for the entire season. If you are a current RICKA member, you may join for the additional $10 membership fee. If you are not yet a RICKA member, you may join and pay your dues for both RICKA and Blackstone Valley Paddle Club by going to the membership page for payment options. The Paddle Club will not be taking payment for dues at the paddle locations. Dues must be payed in advance.
