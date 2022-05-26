NEWPORT – Operation Stand Down Rhode Island announces the return of the full display of Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial on Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30.
On Friday, May 27, starting at 8 a.m. the memorial will open to the public. The memorial will be opened May 27, 28, and 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Memorial Day, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a special ceremony for Rhode Island’s Gold Star Families to place the boots representing their fallen loved one’s at 6:30 p.m. on May 28.
From 5 to 6 p.m. on May 28, the Rhode Island National Guard’s 88th Army Band will play a patriotic concert. The concert is free and those looking to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. The concert will feature patriotic selections from the band.
In addition to the Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, the event will also feature the Invisible Scars of War Monument. This monument recognizes the pain and sacrifices of those service members who have succumbed to the invisible scars of war such as depression and PTSD and ultimately committed suicide. This monument is the first of its kind in R.I. and it helps recognize the other effects of war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.