PAWTUCKET – Brain Week Rhode Island will hold a Brain Fair on Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hope Artiste Village, 1005 Main St.
BWRI celebrates international Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.
The Pawtucket Brain Fair will feature engaging, interactive brain-themed stations and cerebrally stimulating “lightning talks” – presentations on the most current brain research. Parents, teachers, teens, and younger children are invited to learn about brain health, interact with brain science labs, familiarize themselves with community resources and experience the thrill of discovery. The event is for all ages, and is free of charge.
Visitors to the Brain Fair will have a chance to touch real human brains, measure brain waves, learn about brain-related health conditions like addiction, and more. There will be workshops and activities led by volunteer student and teachers from Rhode Island schools. There will also be workshops hosted by local businesses, a traditional Puerto Rican carnival parade, free face painting, and a chance to make brain art.
BWRI is collaborating with Providence’s Brown Brain Fair, which takes place on Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hazeltine Lobby, Brown University Engineering Research Center, 345 Brook St., Providence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.