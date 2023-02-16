Brass Transit takes the Stadium stage Feb. 25 Feb 16, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – Brass Transit will play the music of Chicago at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m.The group will perform hits like “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “You’re The Inspiration.”Admission is $25, $35, $45, $55. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com. 