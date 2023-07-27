BURRILLVILLE – Bravo Brewing Company, 75 Pascoag Main St., will celebrate being open for four years this November and continues to expand.
“We’re adding in a five-barrel brewhouse this month,” owner and founder Chris Mishoe said. “It’s going to be here within the next couple of weeks. So we’ve been spending a lot of time getting ready for that and upgrading things for doing a little bit more production than we have been.”
When entering the brewery, one steps inside a taproom with chairs and tables in the main room and a bar straight ahead. Sitting at the bar looking to the right, there is a window where you can see where the magic happens at the brew tanks. That window will be coming out an additional four feet or so, Mishoe said, so there will be more space to get between their now significantly larger tanks.
Something the brewery was working on last year that never came to fruition was having their own kitchen installed that was to be run by Anthony Soly, from Sunnyside on the Street.
Besides expanding their brewhouse, Mishoe said their goal this year is to “have some beer in restaurants and stores by the end of summer. We’re kind of ramping up for that.”
He said he has a list of restaurants where he wants his beer to be, but nothing has been confirmed yet. As for restaurants and liquor stores, he said they will offer their best-selling beer, their MayDay New England IPA, one of their Echo Double IPAs, and he wants to have a fruited sour for kegs in restaurants.
With the new brewhouse and getting into restaurants and liquor stores, Mishoe’s hope this summer is to “grow the brand a little bit, get more product recognition outside of Burrillville, drive a little more traffic into the taproom with people discovery us out in the wild.”
As for beer trends, IPAs are still number one.
“Any IPA,” Mishoe said. “MayDay is typically our number one. Our Echo, a double IPA, can be a one or a two. Then following that, it’s actually our light lager. The lightest beer we’ve got is usually a fast mover. IPAs are still crushing the market after all this time. If they don’t want IPAs, people have jumped all the way toward a Pilsner or light lager. That’s one of my favorite beers to brew (light).”
Sours are very polarizing, he added.
“People love them or hate them,” he said. “The people that love them can not get enough of them. The cherry vanilla is huge.”
Mishoe and co-brewer Gary Polak have created a number of new beverages to stay relevant.
“The Kolsch is brand new,” Mishoe said. “We released our Fountain Lager this year, which is a really nice light, American-style adjunct lager. Some of the fruited sours rotate through, so we’re kind of going between our mango and our cherry vanilla sour right now. We did add frozen sour slushies on too. So we’re making beer slushies like Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays now, if it’s nice out. We’ll freeze whatever sours we have on, so right now we’ve got the frozen cherry and frozen mango. Those are a lot of fun, something different.”
There is always at least one hard seltzer option on tap as well.
“We actually just finished up our orange pineapple hard seltzer and I have one more that’s going to be ready to get fruited this week actually,” Mishoe said. “Those are a big hit too. We try to keep at least one to two seltzers on and one or two sours on during the summertime.”
Since they have opened, Bravo has always made a homemade root beer as a non-alcoholic option. This year, they’ve added a twist.
“We’re also making root beer floats now too,” Mishoe said. “We make our house-made root beer right here, and we buy Wright’s Dairy Farm vanilla ice cream and make root beer floats. Something fun. If families come in with kids or sometimes the beer drinkers want a root beer float too.”
They also offer some soda options and water for non-alcoholic options.
They have 12 beers currently on tap, but usually use between eight and 10 of the taps. Summer has been busy.
Bravo does trivia every other Thursday, as well as a Paint and Pint night once a month. To participate in trivia, just show up, but for Paint and Pint night, you have to purchase a ticket as there is limited seating. Mishoe said they’ve had a good trivia following.
And they try to match up certain food trucks with their events. There is also a new event this summer.
“We’re doing our First Fridays event through the summer,” Mishoe said. “So the first Friday of each month we’ve got some live music. We’re trying to pair up the music with a fresh beer release for each month during the summer. This last Friday we released a Kolsch, which was very nice. It came with some pretty good feedback. We’re going to have another one in August and our final one will be in September.”
Being a smaller brewery and doing day-to-day things to keep the brewery open, Mishoe said that there is not a lot of time to do collaborations with other brewers, but he would like to.
As for events, they are a part of this summer. Bravo co-sponsored the Fountain Fest in Pascoag, and they will be a part of the Ocean State Brew Fest as well as Brew at Zoo at Roger Williams Zoo in August.
The next big event Bravo will be hosting is Oktoberfest.
Their outdoor front patio is a big draw, and they tend to have entertainment out there during good weather. They also re-did the lights, giving it more of a beer garden feel. Mishoe said he wants to expand the patio by the last unit for extra seating and outdoor games.
The most important thing is the beer. Mishoe said he has some new ideas for new brews that are currently under wraps, so right now they are rotating through their core beers.
The only day Bravo is closed is Tuesday. They are open Monday, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday the same times. On Thursdays, they are open 5 to 10 p.m.; on Fridays, 2 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays 12 to 10 p.m.; and on Sundays, 12 to 6 p.m.
