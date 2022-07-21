BURRILLVILLE – Bravo Brewing Company, another community brewery that has come out of the pandemic on a positive side, is working on new additions to the brewery as well as keeping up with demand.
“We are working with Tony (Anthony Soly) from Sunnyside on the Street,” Bravo owner Chris Mishoe said. “He’s going to be putting in a permanent kitchen in the brewery.”
That was slated to happen for the summer, he said, but they’re not close right now. The build is going slowly, but is progressing, he said.
“We’re letting him handle the food side of the business,” Mishoe said. “He ran the Sunnyside on the Street food truck sort of specializing in brunch-themed foods. He’s expanded a bit now that he is in the brewery consistently. Once he gets the kitchen open, he will have a pretty wide menu of pub grub and brunch-inspired foods.”
Another new development at Bravo, 75 Pascoag Main St. in Pascoag, is adding on to the front patio, which will run the length of the building and be finished next year.
“It will stretch to the end of the building and give us about 25-30 feet of more deck space,” Mishoe said. “That will expand our outdoor seating. I want to put in some fire pits and maybe move outdoor cornhole sets.”
Mishoe said he also wants to utilize more outdoor space to add lawn games such as cornhole, but has not put a plan in place yet.
As for beer, Mishoe said they try to keep between eight and 10 taps on. They can handle 12, but he said it’s hard for him to keep that many going at the same time. They also offer hard seltzers as well as their root beer, which is a very popular item.
“There’s about four to five beers that I think are available almost all the time,” Mishoe told The Breeze. “And then other than that they are on a rotating schedule. The Mayday New England IPA, if that’s on, it’s always the number one seller. If we have another double IPA that’s usually number two. Hefeweizen is popular and cherry wheat has been kind of surprise for me. We cannot keep it on draft. That’s been a big hit.”
As for collaborations, Mishoe said he recently developed a red rye beer with Blackstone Valley Brewing Supplies of Woonsocket.
“Charlie (Baron) came up and we brewed a beer together,” he said. “He’s going to have that recipe available at his shop coming up in the next month or so. And we are going to have it on draft here.”
During the pandemic there was an aluminum can shortage that hit Bravo hard. Cans are now back and canned beer is again a big seller, he said.
“The cans sell very well,” Mishoe said. “They’re readily available again, which is great, but like everything, the cost of cans has jumped significantly. Pretty much everything throughout the entire supply chain is a lot higher than it used to be.”
He added, “I’m hoping it goes back to normal. I do worry that these prices are here to stay. I think consumers are going to see a big jump throughout the board, at supermarkets and gas stations. We’re trying really hard to keep things the same here, but the problem of buying really high quality ingredients, those prices are almost skyrocketing too.”
It’s made things very tricky, he emphasized.
“We did our first increase in price the beginning of this year. We just basically kind of made everything a flatline of $7 a pour. We had a few that were cheaper. We haven’t increased some of our more expensive ones, but kept them at $7,” he said. “We’re going to try to hold on to that for as long as we can. I think that’s a good point.”
Despite rising costs, Bravo is still seeing a steady stream of customers, especially regulars. They are open six days a week, only closed on Tuesday, and they just expanded their hours until 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They have also started doing trivia every other Thursday night, and have gotten a decent crowd of eight to 12 groups per Thursday.
This being summer, Mishoe said it’s hard to measure how many customers they can count on. People go away on vacation or opt for a Rhode Island beach instead, he said, so some weekends are slammed, while others are kind of quiet.
As for standing out among the many different breweries in northern Rhode Island, Mishoe said, “I think that is all about variety of style. I think we have kind of gotten known as one of the breweries that has a wide range of styles available for most of the time. Pair that with having the root beer (non-alcoholic) and the different seltzers and sours, it keeps the menu constantly changing, which people like.”
Mishoe said they hope to plan more events, but right now the upkeep of running a brewery has them busy enough. It’s a small crew at Bravo, as Mishoe and Gary Polak do the brewing and there are three servers.
They opened up a new room last year and have been booking it out for parties, typically one or two a month.
As for other events, the big ones coming up are their annual Oktoberfest and then something larger planned for a three-year anniversary celebration in November. Oktoberfest will include the release of their Oktoberfest beer and they will bring the Mug Club back, which was capped at 75 last year. This year they are going to do a lottery, so patrons are encouraged to enter their name if they want to have a chance at being picked for a Mug Club membership.
Bravo has also started distributing their beer. It has been picked up in Chepachet as well as Warwick and Cranston.
“I feel like people have finally settled back into their normal routines now,” Mishoe said about emerging from the pandemic. “We felt the effects of the restrictions for a long time after they were lifted. Pretty much all of our regulars have come back to their normal schedule. Haven’t seen much in a drop on the weekends. It’s been good to have a full crowd back.”
