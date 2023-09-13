PAWTUCKET – The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is partnering with Sprout CoWorking in Providence to exhibit healing arts programs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month from Oct. 1-19, at Sprout CoWorking, 166 Valley St., Providence.
Sprout CoWorking will feature artwork in its gallery from 31 cancer survivors who participated in a seven-month-long program called SheRose. The SheRose experience was created by Lisa McKenzie, founder of YouNights Events, and has been implemented at hospitals across the country, according to a news release. This four-part program was designed to benefit participants through group experiences, and participants had the opportunity to express themselves through painting, journaling, and sharing. The fourth part of the program included an empowering makeover and photoshoot at Alexandra’s Too, in Fall River, Mass.
The art exhibit depicts the individual and collective strengths of the participants, and it is part of Gallery Night Providence, a once-a-month event that opens the doors to Providence art galleries in an effort to make art accessible to everyone. October’s Gallery Night is Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 a.m., and Sprout CoWorking’s gallery is on the Providence Trolly route. Not only will the artwork of the SheRose Program be exhibited, but ambassadors of the group will be there to share their stories. In addition, to the SheRose Program exhibit, two more of the Foundation’s programs will be featured on Gallery Night.
The Shining Your Light on Grief Program was designed to help people struggling with their grief after losing a loved one to cancer. The group was facilitated by certified grief counselor, Susan Lataille, and the result of the program is a compilation of 10 authors in a book titled, "Forever in Our Hearts: A Collection of Stories and Memories." Authors from the book will be on hand to speak to visitors, and the book will be available for purchase that evening.
