CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre's Art Gallery will host "A Touch of Beauty" – an exhibition and sale of original photography by Stephen Wood, aka DocWood, on display Oct. 7 through Dec. 4, viewable two hours before and during scheduled theater events, in the upper and lower lobby of the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St.
The BRT Art Gallery is an ongoing initiative to have the work of local visual artists combine with BRT's performing arts programming to enhance the audience's total experience.
There are some unique features to DocWood's photography exhibit, as he has also created a 2023 Blackstone River Theatre calendar that features photos of a variety of folk instruments seen in the exhibit. This can be purchased for $25 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to BRT. In addition, a calendar is free with the purchase of any photograph and an additional $50 is donated for each sale, for a total of $75 donated directly to Blackstone River Theatre.
DocWood is an award-winning Rhode Island based photographer and professor emeritus in communication and film studies from the University of Rhode Island. Wood has traveled and photographed most of the 50 states with sojourns to Mexico, Germany, and South Africa. For over 55years, he has been involved in various aspects of photography including studio, wedding, commercial, and stock photography. Currently, he is concentrating on the art of photography – portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and abstracts
"A Touch of Beauty" reflects nature’s gifts found in our own backyard, as well as virtually any exotic part of the world. Each image is unique in its own right, though some, like the musical instruments, are thematically linked, according to event organizers. Says Wood, "Beauty can be found almost anywhere at any time – like the recent image taken from the parking lot of the Blackstone River Theatre at night after another great show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.