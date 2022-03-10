CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with the bluegrass band Rock Hearts on Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance, $18 on the day of the show.
Formed in 2013, Rock Hearts brings together five veteran musicians from Southern New England who love to sing and pick bluegrass, old country tunes, and seek out newer tunes from other genres to “bluegrass-ify.” Since the release of their debut in 2020, “Starry Southern Nights,” they have experienced success on the national bluegrass charts and were selected as one of 20 Official Showcase Bands at the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, N.C. Their videos have amassed 250k views and the band has been featured in magazines including Bluegrass Unlimited, Bluegrass Today and the Bluegrass Situation.
For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance. Blackstone River Theatre hopes to eliminate the policy at the end of March.
