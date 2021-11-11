CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a concert featuring Hanneke Cassel, Keith Murphy, and Jenna Moynihan on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 advance and $24 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call 401-725-9272.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel is a performer, teacher, and composer whose career spans over two decades. Hanneke’s style fuses influences from Scotland and Cape Breton Island with Americana grooves and musical innovations, creating an acoustic sound that retains the integrity and spirit of the Scottish tradition.
Cassel will be joined by Keith Murphy on guitar and vocals and Jenna Moynihan on fiddle. Murphy’s traditional song repertoire is based in Eastern Canada and Quebec as well as his current home, Vermont. A founder of the group Nightingale, Murphy is the music director for the WGBH’s annual Celtic Sojourn St. Patrick’s Day concerts.
Moynihan teaches at multiple fiddle camps across the U.S. and tours internationally. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, while studying, Jenna was selected to receive the Fletcher Bright Award and The American Roots Music Award – two honors given annually to one outstanding string player. She regularly performs in a duo with Scottish harpist Mairi Chaimbeul.
