CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present two concerts this weekend. Cherish the Ladies will perform on Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m., and Talisk will take the stage on Sunday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Celebrating 35 years of music making, Cherish the Ladies is a Grammy Award-nominated Irish-American super group formed in New York City in 1985 to celebrate the rise of extraordinary women in a male-dominated Irish music scene, according to a press release.
The past three-plus decades have included world tours, concerts at the White House and the Olympics and 17 critically-acclaimed albums including their Emmy Award-winning special, “An Irish Homecoming,” which was broadcast on PBS. Under the leadership of All-Ireland Flute and Whistle Champion Joanie Madden, named by The Irish Voice newspaper as one of the Top 25 most influential Irish Americans of the past quarter-century, Cherish the Ladies create an evening that includes a blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, vocals, arrangements, and step dancing.
Joining Madden will be Mary Coogan on guitar and mandolin, Mirella Murray on accordion, Gabriel Donohue on piano, Nollaig Casey on fiddle, County Clare songstress Kate Purcell, and a champion step dancer.
Admission for Cherish the Ladies is $35 in advance, and $40 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Scottish band Talisk is presenting a CD release concert on Sunday. The Glasgow-based trio Talisk are back in the U.S. for its “Dawn” tour, boasting music from their critically-acclaimed albums “Abyss” and “Beyond” in addition to newer songs such as their latest single “Aura” off their third album.
Talisk features Mohsen Amini, BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Musician of the Year, Graeme Armstrong, and Benedict Morris, BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, fusing concertina, guitar, and fiddle to produce a multi-layered signature sound that has captivated audiences worldwide, according to event organizers.
Admission for Talisk is $22 in advance, $26 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.