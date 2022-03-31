CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present an evening with Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m.
Grammy-Awarded and Emmy-nominated, “Eileen Ivers pushes the fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to a powerfully beautiful and intensely driving world stage experience,” say organizers. Ivers was the musical star of Riverdance, a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, and she is one of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions. Ivers’ most recent CD, “Beyond the Bog Road,” focuses on the influences of the Celtic tradition on Roots music – bluegrass, French-Canadian, Cajun, Appalachian, Americana – and how the music journeyed on to become a fundamental ingredient of the American Country music tradition.
Ivers has been called “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin,” by The New York Times. Her recording credits include over 80 contemporary and traditional albums and numerous movie scores. A nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Ivers is hailed as one of the great innovators and pioneers in the Celtic and World music genres. Eileen’s band, Universal Roots, features Matt Mancuso (lead vocals, guitar, trumpet, fiddle), Buddy Connolly (button accordion, whistles, piano, vocals), Lindsey Horner (upright and electric bass, baritone sax, vocals), Dave Barckow (lead vocals, percussion, guitar), joining together with Ivers on fiddle, banjo, bodhran, and live looping.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff at Blackstone River Theatre through April 3. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card before entering. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
Admission is $30 in advance, $35 on the day of the show. For reservations, call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
