CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will hold its Homecoming Concert & Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m. and during intermission, the silent auction will be held featuring CDs, jewelry, original artwork, Christmas items and gift certificates. One hundred percent of the proceeds from both the concert and the silent auction will go to support Blackstone River Theatre’s programming and operating expenses.
Featured performers, who are all donating their time, include Atwater~Donnelly who will perform Appalachian, original and Celtic-inspired folk music and clogging. Kim Trusty will play a set of her jazz and blues-based original music and Blackstone River Theatre also welcomes the return of Stefan Couture, a soulful singer-songwriter from northern Rhode Island. Andrew McIntosh and Kyle Forsthoff, both of Fellswater, will play a set of Scottish music on pipes and percussion and Ed Sweeney will focus on his guitar and five-string banjo playing. Cathy Clasper-Torch, on fiddle and cello, will be joined by accordion/keyboard player Shelley Katsh and The Vox Hunters – Armand Aromin and Benedict Gagliardi – will sing songs of Rhode Island featuring fiddle, concertina, guitar and their incredible harmony vocals.
Masks are required for all patrons and staff until further notice. Patrons will also be asked to show their vaccination card or a photo of their vaccination card when they enter the club. Patrons will be asked to show proof each time they attend BRT. If a patron is not able to show proof of vaccination, they will not be allowed to attend the performance.
Tickets are $20. Call in your reservations at 401-725-9272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.