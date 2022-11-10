Patrick Ball at BRT
Storyteller and Irish harpist Patrick Ball will present "The Fine Beauty of the Island" on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m., at Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present “The Fine Beauty of the Island” by storyteller and Irish harpist Patrick Ball on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show. For reservations or information, call Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org.

Patrick Ball is one of the premier Celtic harp players in the world as well as a captivating storyteller, according to event organizers. In playing the legendary brass-strung harp of Ireland with its crystalline sound, and in performing tales of wit and enchantment, Ball brings new life to two cherished traditions and blends them to create a theatrical performance.

