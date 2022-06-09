WARWICK – The Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club will mark its inaugural participation in the Gaspee Days celebration by setting up and operating a special event radio station, W1G.
The station will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, in conjunction with the Gaspee Days’ Sunday in the Park event at Pawtuxet Park, View Street, Warwick.
Station visitors will be afforded an opportunity to witness amateur, or ham, radio in action. Club members will also be present to answer questions regarding the station’s operation as well as the excitement, challenges and rewards of the ham radio hobby.
Gaspee Days commemorates the burning of the British schooner, HMS Gaspee, by an irate band of colonists on June 10, 1772, in Narragansett Bay, an act of rebellion 18 months prior to the more familiar Boston Tea Party. This year marks the 250 anniversary of the Gaspee burning.
