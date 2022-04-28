UPTON, Mass. – Student artists at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School will get creative for a cause by sharing their personal stories through their artwork to help raise awareness of mental health and support teen suicide prevention at the Art Heals: Shine Your Light Chalk Festival on Thursday, May 12, at the school, 65 Pleasant St. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the community is welcome to attend an evening Chalk Walk to view the completed artwork. The event is free and open to the public.
Visit the school’s website at https://tinyurl.com/3hu578s2 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.