CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will open its 24th season with Newfoundland singer-songwriter Matthew Byrne on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m.
Matthew Byrne was born into a family of Newfoundland music makers, and his repertoire is heavily influenced by his unique musical lineage, according to event organizers. Since bursting on to the trad scene in 2010 with his debut recording, “Ballads,” Byrne has swiftly earned his place as one of Canada’s most authentic and vital traditional voices, backed by his masterful guitar playing, a news release states.
Byrne’s latest recording, “Horizon Lines” is a collection of traditional material from both sides of the Atlantic; the CD won “Traditional Recording of the Year” at the 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards.
Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show. This is the only southern New England date on this tour.
The season opening weekend continues with traditional Scottish fiddler Ryan Young on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Admission is $18.
Ryan Young is a traditional fiddle player from Scotland bringing fresh and inventive ideas to traditional Scottish music, according to the news release. Making his Rhode Island debut on his first-ever tour of the U.S., Young will be joined by Matt Heaton on guitar.
Young graduated with a master of music degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. A 2022 MG ALBA Musician of The Year nominee, Ryan brings new and exciting ideas to traditional Scottish music, the news release states. His debut was recorded with four time Grammy winner Jesse Lewis and was launched at Feakle Traditional Music Festival in County Clare, accompanied by renowned guitarist Dennis Cahill.
Young was twice a finalist in the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards and twice a finalist in the prestigious BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of The Year. He was awarded Up And Coming Artist Of The Year at the Scots Trad Awards in 2017 and nominated for the Horizon Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018.
Tickets for both shows are available at www.riverfolk.org or by calling 401-725-9272.
