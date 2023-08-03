Through-Aug. 5
“The Bodyguard” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, July 12-Aug. 5. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Ranger Walkabout – Getting Wild with Roger Williams, 165 Pitman St., Providence. When Massachusetts banished Roger Williams in 1636, he made several stops along his harrowing journey to find Providence. One of his stops was along the Seekonk River. Join a naturalist from the Providence Parks Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership and a park ranger for a stroll along the river to hear stories of this journey. Meet behind East Side Market, 165 Pitman St., Providence, to connect to the bike path.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents Black Plain Road from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring the Country Wild Heart Band, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s performer is the Stumbling Murphy Band.
Concert Under the Elms – presented by the Rhode Island Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence. The concert will feature Funkademic. Food will be available from the Matilda Empanadas food truck. Admission is free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
Bingo – held every Thursday at 6 p.m., at The Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield. Doors open at 4 p.m.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is Mind Left Body.
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6
Newport Jazz Festival – at Fort Adams State Park, 80 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. The festival features three full days of jazz on four stages with world-class musicians, food, and crafts and a number of exhibits. For tickets and schedule, visit https://newportjazz.org.
Friday, Aug. 4
Family Night Hike with Audubon – at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, 8-9:30 p.m. Join an Audubon naturalist for a leisurely night hike. Fee: $10/member adult, $5/member child; $14/non-member adult, $7/non-member child. Ages: 9 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Maureen Hancock: Postcards from Heaven – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $31, $41, $51, $61, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club. www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is Girls on Grass.
Theatre by the Sea Children’s Festival – featuring Casey Carle’s Bubblemania: Comedy With A Drip!, 10 a.m. and noon, at the theater, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Single tickets are $15 each. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Broken Arrow & Laurel Canyon Band – a tribute to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36, $41, and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – 6 p.m. at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring Whiskey Road.
Blackstone Valley Blues and Brews Festival – a 21-plus event at Wojcik’s Farm, 65 Milk St., Blackstone, Mass., 4-10 p.m. Bands include the James Montgomery Band, Clay Melton, Dan Lawson Band and more. The event will also include food trucks, yard games and vendors. For tickets, visit https://farmjamevents.ticketspice.com/blues-brews-2023.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Riverfront Concert Series – at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot. This week’s band is Robin Hathaway’s Soulful Stew.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Every Saturday at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours – the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance to glimpse the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Escape Route will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the North Scituate Gazebo, 606 Greenville Road.
