June 1-18
”Million Dollar Quartet” will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, through June 18. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
June 1-29
Wednesday Morning Bird Walks with the Audubon Society at locations across Rhode Island, 9-11 a.m. Each week a new birding destination will be chosen. Advance registration is required. Location will be sent to registered participants in advance. Fee: $5/member, $10/non-member. Ages: 14+. Register through the events calendar at asri.org.
June 1
Music on the Hill presents the concert, Moving Voices, on Wednesday, June 1, 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 30 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Chamber music of Rossini, Hill, Wallen, Foote and Masso, for strings, flute, French horn and voice. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. Visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 2
Auction for the Arts: A Stadium Theatre Fundraiser will be held Thursday, June 2, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
June 3
Music on the Hill presents Trio Time, a concert of chamber music trios by Brahms, Kolm, and Schulhoff, for flute, clarinet, and strings, on Friday, June 3, 7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 3-12
”Seussical the Musical” will be performed at the RISE Playhouse, 142 Clinton St., Woonsocket, on Fridays and Saturdays, at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m., June 3-12. Tickets are $25/general, $21/seniors, students and military. They are available at the door or online at www.ristage.org.
June 4
The Providence Preservation Society will hold its Festival of Historic Houses event on Saturday, June 4. Guests taking part in the festival will enjoy a day of touring homes, buildings, and green spaces found in the College Hill Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. Self-guided tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at providencehousetour.com.
Music on the Hill presents A Great Day for Singing, a concert of favorite showtunes, with chamber music by Rachmaninoff and Klughardt for strings, oboe and piano, on Saturday, June 4, 2 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. Visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
Waterfire Providence will hold the first full lighting of the season on Saturday, June 4, from sunset to midnight, at Waterplace Park in Providence. Visit https://waterfire.org .
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present a free Orchestral Pops performance on Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m., at Pawtuxet Park, Pawtuxet Village, Warwick. Rain date is June 5.
Audubon Spring Craft Fair will be held at Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.
June 4-5
2022 Summer Chamber Music Festival, featuring 11 young performing artists, will be held Saturday and Sunday June 4-5 and continues June 11-12, at 2 p.m., at Grace Note Farm, 969 Jackson Schoolhouse Road, Pascoag. Tickets are $30, $50 for two tickets. Call 401-567-0354 for tickets and information or visit http//gracenotefarmmusicfestival.com.
June 7
Music on the Hill presents Inspirations, trios by Beethoven and Fabregas, with two new pieces for vibraphone, on Tuesday, June 7, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 9
Music on the Hill presents Rhode Island Composers, a concert featuring Edith Hemenway’s “A Child’s Garden,” “Six Poems” by Robert Louis Stevenson and Anthony R. Green’s “The Baldwin Sonata,” on Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. For information and tickets, visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
The Museum of Work & Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, invites the public to a screening of “Le Grand Jack (Jack Kerouac’s Road: A Franco-American Odyssey): on June 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at shopmowc.com.
June 10
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present “A Tidbit of This … and a Hint of That” at the Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, on Friday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at-the-door, but also can be purchased online. For pre-purchase, visit https://tinyurl.com/yck7takf. Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors and students with valid ID, free (but ticketed) for children 12 and under.
June 11
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present a free Orchestral Pops performance on Saturday, June 11, 5 p.m., at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Richmond. Rain date is June 12.
June 12
The Audubon Society of R.I. will host a poetry, music and performance event at the Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, on Sunday, June 12, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2p8cyanc. Open to Adults.
Music on the Hill presents Violin Virtuosity, featuring Brahms’ “Violin Sonata No. 3,” Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” and more, on Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with I.D. Visit www.musiconthehillri.org.
June 16
Food Truck Concert Night at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, Thursday, June 16, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
The Warwick Symphony Orchestra will present a free Orchestral Pops performance on Thursday, June 16, 7 p.m., at Touro Park on Bellevue Avenue, Newport, across from the Newport Art Museum. Rain date is June 23.
June 17-19
The Newport Flower Show will be held June 17-19, at Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., Newport. Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme, “Eden … A Personal Paradise.” Tickets are available by advance purchase only and are specific to one date and block of time, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show.
June 18
Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival will be held on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Diamond Hill Park, 4125 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event features four entertainment stages and a children’s activity area. Adult tickets are $20 at the gate. Seniors 65-and-over pay $15, children 6-15 pay $5 and children 5-and-under get in free. For the event schedule, visit www.riverfolk.org/brtssf. The rain date is Sunday, June 19.
June 22-July 16
See ”Footloose” at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, June 22-July 16. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
June 24-26
Newport’s Secret Garden Tour will be held Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s historic Point section. Tickets are limited to 300 for each day. Tickets are available at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $25.
June 25
Music and fireworks will be held Saturday, June 25, beginning at 5 p.m., at Glocester Memorial Park, behind the Senior Center. The Rain date is Saturday, July 9.
July 4
The 96th Annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade will be held Monday, July 4. The parade steps off at 11 a.m., at the Rhode Island/Massachusetts border, on Route 120, Nate Whipple Highway, in Cumberland. Visit www.arnoldmillsparade.com for more information.
The 96th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade will be held on Monday, July 4, beginning at 4 p.m. The parade will step off from the intersection of Routes 110 and 98, along Route 100 to Route 44, and continue on Acotes Ball Field.
The Bristol Fourth of July Parade – begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and will step off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street, Route 114, and end on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street.
July 9
Prince Tribute — The Purple Xperience at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, on Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31-$46 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
July 20-Aug 13
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s ”Cinderella” will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, July 20 to Aug. 13. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
July 29
Boy Band Review at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, on Friday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $31, $36, $41, $46 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Aug. 5
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at the Stadium Theatre, Woonsocket, on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $36, $41, $46, $56 and are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Ongoing
Monday Concerts and Events series at Theatre By The Sea will be held Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on June 13, July 11, Aug. 1, and Aug. 29. Ticket prices start at $35. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday Morning Bird Walks with Audubon at Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope St., Bristol, June 25, July 16, 30, Aug. 20, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Advance registration required. Walks are weather dependent. Fee: $5/member, $7/non-member. Ages: 12 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
