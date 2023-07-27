Through-Aug. 5
“The Bodyguard” – will be presented at Theatre by the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, July 12-Aug. 5. For ticket or subscription information and sales, visit www.theatrebythesea.com, stop by the box office during normal box office hours, or call 401-782-8587.
Thursday, July 27
Food Truck Concert Night – at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, 5-8 p.m. Features a variety of food trucks, beer & wine, live music. Admission is free. Visit www.foodtrucksin.com/food-truck-events.
Ranger Walkabout – A River Changed: Blackstone River State Park, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, 6:30 p.m. This tour will consider the human history of the landscape and the challenges we must grapple with for environmental justice. Free overflow parking is available at the Ashton Village parking area on Front Street. Visit https://blackstoneheritagecorridor.org/ranger-walkabout-series-2023/.
North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Summer Concert Series – presents Country Wild Heart from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Smithfield Town Hall Gazebo, 83 Green St. Visit North Smithfield Parks & Recreation Department on Facebook for updates.
Free Summer Concert – at Whitin Mill, 50 Douglas Road, Whitinsville, Mass., featuring the Le’Mixx Band, 6-8 p.m. Concert-goers are invited to wander in and out of the Heritage Gallery during the concert to explore the exhibit and participate in community weaving projects. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the Singh Performance Center at the same location.
North Attleborough Cultural Council Summer Concert Series – at the Veterans Park Gazebo, 43 South Washington St., North Attleboro, 6:30 p.m. This week’s performer is Willie J. Laws.
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
The Daggett Farm Concert Series – at Slater Park, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This week’s performer is John Connors & the Irish Express.
Concert Under the Elms – presented by the Rhode Island Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. at the John Brown House Museum, 52 Power St., Providence. The concert will feature Nickel Jukebox. Food will be available from the JaPatty food truck. Admission is free for RIHS members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.
Friday, July 28
Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute – at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 8 p.m. Tickets are $26, $31, $36 and are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
The Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series – Runs every Friday, 6-9 p.m., at River Island Art Park, Bernon Street, Woonsocket. Each night will include a local opening act, headlining act, food trucks, an on-site bar provided by Ciro’s Tavern, cultural intermission performances organized by Geri’s Bluffing Boutique, youth activity provided by the Woonsocket Boys and Girls Club. www.neighborworksbrv.org. This week’s performer is B2wins.
Theatre by the Sea Children’s Festival – featuring David Garrity Magic & Beyond, 10 a.m. and noon, at the theater, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Single tickets are $15 each. Visit www.theatrebythesea.com or call 401-782-8587.
Saturday, July 29
Riverwalk Times Concert Series – 6 p.m. at the Jesse M. Smith Memorial Library, 100 Tinkham Lane, Burrillville. Bring blankets and chairs. Featuring Country Wild.
Saturdays through Aug. 26
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Evening River Cruises – Hop aboard a 40-passenger boat for a peaceful 50-minute ride up the Blackstone River to take in the scenery and enjoy an evening on the water. Every Saturday at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Sunday, July 30
Saylesville Walking Tour – Join Historic New England and the Saylesville Friends on a walking tour through historic Saylesville, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The tour includes visits to Arnold House and Saylesville Meeting House. The 1703 Saylesville Meeting House, built on land donated by the Arnold family, is the oldest continuously used meetinghouse in Rhode Island. The 1693 Arnold House is a rare survivor of a once-common Rhode Island building type known as a stone-ender. The tour begins at Arnold House, 487 Great Road. The cost for Historic New England members is $5; nonmembers $15. For registration/reservations, visit, https://tinyurl.com/3aenj38s. For more information, call 401-728-9696.
Riverfront Concert Series – at the Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheater, corner of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue, adjacent to Pawtucket City Hall, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Parking is available at the City Hall parking lot. This week’s band is Nickel Jukebox.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone. Visit www.danielsfarmstead.org.
Sundays through Oct. 29
Blackstone Valley Explorer Riverboat Nature and Heritage Tours– the 50-min guided journey uncovers the serenity and beauty found along the Blackstone River in Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln. Learn about this interesting landscape and enjoy a chance to glimpse the river wildlife that inhabits this tight urban area. Tours run every Sunday at 1, 2, 3, and 4 p.m. For reservations, visit www.rivertourblackstone.com/site/explorer or call 401-724-2200, ext. 217.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Scituate Summer Concert Series – Jazz Currents will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Hope Pond, 37 Ryefield Road.
Summer Pops 2023 – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents “The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,” with Troy Quinn, conductor, at the Temple to Music, Roger Williams Park, Providence, 7:30 p.m. The rain date is Aug. 3.
