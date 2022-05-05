The interview starts with small talk. Where are you? “Wait, I can do this,” said Mary Callanan. After a short pause, she responded, “West Palm Beach.”
Callanan is touring with “My Fair Lady,” which pulls into Providence May 11. It’s a universal with traveling performers (keeping track of where they are). “Ask me where I was last week,” said Callanan. “Hang on. I know it’s Florida. It’s a beautiful string of ‘let me look outside.’ It sure beats the alternative.”
The Brighton, Mass. native started with “My Fair Lady” in 2019. “Then we took a little break.” That’s how many performers are referring to the pandemic’s pause. “We started back up last September, and we’ve been at it since. We called the start of the tour Round 1.0. Now we’re in Round 2.0.”
Callanan plays Mrs. Hopkins, Professor Henry Higgins’ maid. That’s her main part. But she plays several other characters as well. “I spend a great deal of time changing my clothes,” she said. “I’d rather be used than not used.”
In the show’s first act alone, Callanan has six costume changes. In Act 2, she has a costume change that takes 22 seconds. “I go from wearing a full ball gown with a gorgeous wig, jewelry and all, back into the full megillah of ‘maidness.’”
“My Fair Lady” is the story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl, who takes speech lessons from Higgins, a crotchety phonetician, so she may pass as a lady. It’s become a classic thanks to the 1964 film version starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn.
Back to Callanan. “Theatrically speaking, I started in my mid-20s. I’m what the kids call a late bloomer.” She was in a high school production, but not as a member of the theater club. “I got roped in as a singer.”
Once she was in, Callanan was hooked. “My plan was, I’m a character person. I’ll do as many non-union shows as I can. I’d get my union card when I was 35, and then be a Broadway star at 40.”
As it worked out, Callanan got her union card at 36. It took a bit longer to hit Broadway. When she was 45, she was cast in “Annie” as Mrs. Pew. “It was like I’d made a deal with the devil. I’m going to give you everything you ever wanted, but you have to work with kids and you have to be in the middle of the most populated spot on Earth.”
She’s only half-serious about the deal with the devil. “I just love this so much. It’s brought me all kinds of new friends. And those kids turned out to be delightful.”
Callanan truly appreciates being back on tour and on stage. “It’s nice to have people in the theaters again. They are so excited to be seeing live theater. You see people applauding before the curtain comes up. It’s quite a beautiful sight. It reminds you why one leaves one’s home and family to do this.”
She says she has “a very understanding spouse” who will frequently visit with her on the road. “He’s a civilian, a muggle, but he used to be the manager of an opera house, so he certainly understands the business. I’m incredibly lucky to have a supportive mate.”
Callanan is looking forward to playing PPAC. “It’s as close to home as this tour will get. Some high school friends are coming to see me. My mother-in-law is coming down from Nova Scotia. She hasn’t left Canada since the start of the pandemic.”
The “My Fair Lady” tour is scheduled to end in August. So, what’s next? “When you find that out, could you call me back?” she jokes. “One never knows. One of the benefits of this new world order is you can film your auditions and just send them in. We’ve all been auditioning for whatever the next road brings.”
Callanan’s career has been focused on musical theater, but she’d love to do a straight show. “I would kind of love to do ‘Frankie & Johnny.’ You know how it is. Dancers want to sing, singers want to act. I want to do a straight show.”
Bucket list for musicals? “Maybe Madame Morrible in ‘Wicked.’ I haven’t played Dolly yet. I’d love to be in ‘Come From Away.’”
Callanan counts herself incredibly lucky to have had such a wonderful career, but it’s been a lot of hard work. “Hard work, and as the song says, ‘a little bit of luck.’”
“My Fair Lady” runs at the Providence Performing Arts Center, May 11 through May 15. For tickets and information, call the box office at 401-421-ARTS, or visit www.ppacri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.