PROVIDENCE – Stone Soup Coffeehouse will present Allysen Callery at the Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St., on Saturday, Feb. 26. She will be accompanied by Avi Jacob. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or reserved at stonesoupcoffeehouse.org.
Callery was the winner of the Motif Music awards Best Female Vocalist (Americana) in 2019. Her most recent recording was released in March 2016, her sixth full length album, “The Song The Songbird Sings.”
Callery will be performing with a guest artist Avi Jacob who was recently awarded an Ashir Music Fellowship which led to recording with Simone Felice and members of the Felice Brothers. The result was the “Surrender” EP.
