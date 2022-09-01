Carillon Women's Chorus invites women to join Sep 1, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINCOLN – The Carillon Women’s Chorus is welcoming new members at as they begin their 30th season this September.Women singers of all ages are invited to join the group, which meets on Sundays, from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., at Lime Rock Baptist Church, 1075 Great Road. Rehearsals begin on Sept. 11. For information, email carillon.ri@gmail.com or call Joyce at 401-339-1169. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chorus Singer Woman Singing Joyce Rehearsal Email Lincoln × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Longtime teacher and coach Skurka resigns, avoiding firing Lincoln gearing up for Hocus Pocus-themed fall festival Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years Two Woonsocket EMTs suspended for negligence in infant’s death Meet Lincoln's newest student: Willow the therapy dog Latest News Famed Tavern on Main under construction to bring historically accurate facade New school, many changes greet students in Cumberland Live like Mark, a brother and father never forgotten Meet the candidates of the Republican primary for School Committee Lincoln ready for return to school Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Famed Tavern on Main under construction to bring historically accurate facade New school, many changes greet students in Cumberland Live like Mark, a brother and father never forgotten Meet the candidates of the Republican primary for School Committee Lincoln ready for return to school Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Lost Cat 11 hrs ago
