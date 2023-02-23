CUMBERAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a split concert featuring the duos of Cathy Clasper-Torch & Shelley Katsh and Torrin Ryan & Amy Law on Sunday, Feb. 26, in a 3 p.m. matinée.

Multi-instrumentalists Cathy Clasper-Torch and Shelley Katsh bring years of music making and friendship to a collaboration of musicianship and spirit, says a news release. Their repertoire, as heard on their CD, “From the Inside Out” is infused with melodies ancient and contemporary. Clasper-Torch performs violin, cello, erhu and piano with a diverse range of Rhode Island-based bands and musicians, and has recorded on more than three dozen albums. She has also been the fiddle instructor at Blackstone River Theatre since 2006.

