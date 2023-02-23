CUMBERAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present a split concert featuring the duos of Cathy Clasper-Torch & Shelley Katsh and Torrin Ryan & Amy Law on Sunday, Feb. 26, in a 3 p.m. matinée.
Multi-instrumentalists Cathy Clasper-Torch and Shelley Katsh bring years of music making and friendship to a collaboration of musicianship and spirit, says a news release. Their repertoire, as heard on their CD, “From the Inside Out” is infused with melodies ancient and contemporary. Clasper-Torch performs violin, cello, erhu and piano with a diverse range of Rhode Island-based bands and musicians, and has recorded on more than three dozen albums. She has also been the fiddle instructor at Blackstone River Theatre since 2006.
Shelley Katsh, on piano and accordion, performed klezmer and Hassidic music with Fishel Bresler and a range of Boston-based klezmer musicians for 20 years. She accompanies and sings with several Rhode Island musical groups and is the music director of The Miracle Project-New England.
Torrin Ryan, of Attleboro, Mass., has performed solo and with many groups over the past 12 years. Ryan specializes in the uilleann pipes and has gone on to win five All-Ireland medals in Ireland competition, including being named the 2013 All-Ireland champion for slow airs on uilleann pipes. The Irish bagpipes, with air pumped from a bag squeezed by the elbow rather than blowing into it like Scottish bagpipes, is recognized as one of the most difficult traditional instruments to master, the news release states. Ryan also performs on tin whistle and flute. He is joined today by fiddler Amy Law, an Irish fiddler, step dancer, and Sean-nós dancer who, according to the news release, has been playing music since the age of 3 and performing for almost as long. A San Diego native now living in Southeast Mass., she is a student of Seattle-based Irish fiddler Dale Russ.
Admission is $15 in advance, and $18 on the day of the show. For tickets, visit www.riverfolk.org or call reservations in to Blackstone River Theatre at 401-725-9272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.