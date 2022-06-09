LINCOLN – Once upon a time, Flag Day was celebrated in schoolhouses across the country. Recalling that history, Lincoln’s Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse will re-visit the historic reasons for celebrating our country’s flags and hold its own special celebration of Flag Day on Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Historic American flags, as well as regimental flags and state flags, will be displayed both inside and outside the schoolhouse, which is located at the Great Road Heritage Campus at Chase Farm Park. Kirk Hindman, historian and docent at the schoolhouse, will provide the background and interesting history of each of the flags. One of the flags being featured is an original English-Scottish flag that combines the two crosses of England and Scotland into a single design. There was no Irish cross yet, as it wouldn’t be added until early in the 19th century. It was the first colonial flag at Jamestown and some other early colonies, and is a full-design flag made to be flown over sailing ships.
A special scavenger hunt involving the pictures and designs on the flags will be available for kids and adults.
Throughout the late 1800s and into the 1900s, schoolhouses across the country celebrated Flag Day with songs and poetry recitals by the children. In 1889, the Department of Education declared officially that Flag Day should be observed along with the birthdays of Washington and Lincoln.
The Friends of Hearthside, the all-volunteer organization that has preserved and manages the four town-owned historic properties at the Great Road Heritage Campus, is hosting the event. A $5 donation helps provide continued programming at the schoolhouse. For more information, email info@hearthsidehouse.org or call 401-726-0597.
