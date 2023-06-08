flag day
The Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse will hold a special celebration of Flag Day to revisit the historic reasons for celebrating our country’s flags on Sunday, June 11.

LINCOLN – On Sunday, June 11, the historic sites at Lincoln’s Great Road Historic Campus will host guided tours at all four 19th century properties: Hearthside House, the Moffett Mill, the Hannaway Blacksmith Shop and the Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse. Fully-guided tours are given by knowledgeable guides in period attire.

The restored 1850 one-room Pullen’s Corner Schoolhouse will hold a special celebration of Flag Day to revisit the historic reasons for celebrating our country’s flags. Historic American flags, as well as regimental flags and state flags, will be displayed inside and outside the schoolhouse. Historian Kirk Hindman will provide the background and history of the flags. For kids and adults, there will be a special scavenger hunt involving the pictures and designs on the flags. The school, also known as the “Hot Potato Schoolhouse,” was Lincoln’s last operating one-room schoolhouse, closing in 1922. Visits to the schoolhouse are $5/family payable in cash upon arrival, or included as part of the general admission for tours of the full campus.

