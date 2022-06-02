CENTRAL FALLS – The Blackstone Valley National Rivers Day celebration will be held Sunday, June 5, at the renovated Central Falls Landing located along the Blackstone River at the corner of Broad Street and Madeira Avenue.
The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council will be offering a selection of free activities, from noon to 4 p.m., including abridged trips on The Explorer, opportunities to take a Blackstone River Expeditions kayak or canoe out on the Blackstone River, dragon boat demonstrations with chances for the public to paddle these impressive boats, and ability to learn more about The Samuel Slater, an authentic British Canal Boat.
Information about river tour tickets, kayak rentals, boat charters, and overnight stays are available at RivertourBlackstone.com or by calling 401-724-2200.
