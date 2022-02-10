WOONSOCKET – The Museum of Work & Culture invites the public to Ciné-Québec, an evening of Québécois Cinéma, on Thursday, March 3, at 5:30 p.m., in celebration of the month of Francophonie.
The evening will begin with a cheese tasting reception conducted by Adrienne D’Arconte from Edgewood Cheese Shop and Eatery, and will be accompanied by wines and other beverages.
The program will feature a screening of the acclaimed feature-length film “Le Club Vinland,” which tells the story of Brother Jean, a teacher and amateur archaeologist in 1949, who plans to conduct excavations to prove the presence of a Viking settlement along the shores of the St-Lawrence River. Prior to the screening, guests will be treated to an introduction by the film’s director Benoit Pilon on Zoom.
In addition to “Le Club Vinland,” a series of new Québécois short films currently under consideration by Flickers’ RI International Film Festival will also be screened, with attendees having the opportunity to vote for their favorite.
Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased at shopmowc.com.
