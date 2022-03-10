BRISTOL – Linden Place Mansion will celebrate Irish Heritage Month with a Celtic concert featuring the band Turas on Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
Turas features Bob Drouin on fiddle, flute and guitar; Josh Kane on flute and whistle; Rob McConeghy on piano and guitar and Dean Robinson on bodhran, bones, djembe and whistle.
Tickets are $15, $10 for members, free for Colt Circle members, and may be purchased online at www.lindenplace.org. A cash bar will be available. For the safety of the performers and guests, attendees must show proof of vaccination.
