BARRINGTON – The Chamber Orchestra of Barrington at St. John’s, in collaboration with the Providence Ballet Theatre, will present a fully staged performance of Igor Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale).” The performance will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 191 County Road.
The story of L’Histoire is a Faustian tale of a young soldier who makes a deal with the Devil. Walking down a lonely road, the soldier stops to play his fiddle, and the Devil (in disguise) listens. Approaching the young soldier, the Devil offers him a trade: the fiddle for a book that can tell the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.